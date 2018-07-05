County Council urged to provide further traffic calming measures in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Locals in Portumna have expressed concern about the speed of traffic through the town.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister, Ciaran Cannon, says there have been a number of near-misses as vehicles try to exit the junction from Dominic Street onto the main Portumna-Tipperary road.

Minister Cannon has called on the county council to put further traffic-calming measures in place.

