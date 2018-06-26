County Council to make submission to Government in bid to increase funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to make a submission to central government next week in a bid to increase its overall funding.

The submission will be made as part of the local government funding baseline review which examines the methodology used in distributing allocations to bring greater balance and equity.

Acting CEO Kevin Kelly told a meeting of the county council that this submission should illustrate why Galway is different in terms of it’s urban-rural context and its size.

The meeting heard the county has 4.2 staff per one thousand in population and this should be somewhere between 5.5 and 7.3.

It was also revealed that the county council spends €626 per capita, with Dublin City Council spending €1654 and Mayo county council recording €1002 per capita.

Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly said the county is left with ‘the shakings of the bag’ and its services are lagging behind other local authorities.

Independent councillor Jim Cuddy argued the department is well aware of the shortfall but is doing nothing about it.

Tune is at 2pm to hear Acting County CEO Kevin Kelly