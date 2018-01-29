County council to consider revoking planning permission for Ballinasloe waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council will discuss revoking planning permission for a controversial planned waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe at its monthly meeting getting underway around now.

Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District, Councillor Aidan Donohue has tabled a motion at today’s meeting in an attempt to use rarely-invoked powers to reverse planning permission for the Poolboy development.

It follows strong local opposition and a public meeting and campaign against the proposed facility.