Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council says its receiving 100 queries a day from people checking the electoral register ahead of next month’s abortion referendum.
It comes as the ‘Check the Register’ website has been causing difficulty for voters due to errors with placenames and Eircodes.
County Council receiving 100 queries a day on electoral register ahead of abortion referendum
