County Council extends deadline for social housing forms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is extending the deadline for the return of social housing needs assessments.

It follows fears that county social housing applicants could lose their spot on the waiting list if they don’t respond to the council’s correspondence.

The deadline for return of housing assessment forms to the local authority was last Friday – but only a quarter of 1,850 applicants sent their forms back.

The deadline has now been extended to Friday week,the 11th of May.

The County Council is warning that anyone who fails to return their assessment form will be removed from the housing list, and their rent supplement may also be affected.