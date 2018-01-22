County council criticised over traffic chaos on N59

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is under fire today as commuters face traffic chaos on the N59.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at Killeen’s Corner due to spot flooding on the route.

However, motorists are frustrated as the light sequence is causing massive tailbacks for traffic travelling towards Galway this morning.

Gardai are now on site directing traffic

Some drivers have reported journey times of up to an hour and a half from Moycullen to Galway.

Businessman and former city councillor Liam Madden says the council is aware that the area floods, and steps could have been taken before this morning’s rush hour.