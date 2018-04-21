Councillors to step up bid for bilingual signage for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors are stepping up their bid for bilingual signage for Claregalway.

The village is currently only signposted in Irish from the M6 and M17 motorways – and councillors say this is causing great confusion for visitors.

It’s due to government policy which states that signage outside of a gaeltacht area must be in Irish.

