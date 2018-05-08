Councillors say need for Oughterard footbridge is at ‘crisis’ level

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The need for a footbridge over the Owenriff river in Oughterard has now reached crisis point according to local councillors.
At a meeting of Connemara Municipal District, which was held in Oughterard, councillors expressed concern that serious injuries or a fatality could occur at the village bridge unless the footbridge is constructed.
The need for a a footbridge in Oughterard has long been conveyed by locals and councillors to the county council.

