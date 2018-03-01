Councillors demand reinstatement of grass cutting service in council estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors are demanding the reinstatement of grass cutting services in council estates.

It follows the issuing of a letter to eleven taken-in-charge estates across Ballinasloe in recent weeks, informing residents that their green areas will not be cut by the council this year.

The Council executive says the decision to issue the letters was not taken lightly, and was entirely down to a lack of funds.

Councillor Dermot Connolly raised the issue at district level, and said it’s unacceptable – as most residents take great care of their estates.

He proposed that the council withdraws the letter, and finds the funds within the local authority budget to continue the grass cutting service.

His colleague Councillor Michael Finnerty says he hopes the council’s lack of funds is not ‘a rap’ from government for not increasing the Local Property Tax.