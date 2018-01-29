Council unable to vote on motion to revoke planning permission for Ballinasloe Waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council cannot revoke planning permission for a proposed waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the local authority at county buildings, Prospect Hill today.

Last year, Seán Curran of Barna Waste was granted permission for the development.

Since permission was granted locals gathered a petition and began a campaign against the facility, citing concerns about public health and road safety.

The campaign culminated in a major public meeting in Ballinasloe earlier this month.

Ballinasloe area Councillor Aidan Donohue tabled a motion at today’s council meeting requesting the chief executive of the council to revoke permission for the waste facility under Section 4 of the City & Council Management Act 1955.

The motion needed the mandate of 30 Councillors.

However, the County Secretary said the motion proposed under legislation referenced by Cllr. Donohue could not be used to revoke the planning permission.