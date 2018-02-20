Council to take out 10 million euro loan to upgrade social housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is hoping to take out a 10 million euro loan to carry out extensive improvement works at social houses across Galway.

Housing director Michael Owens says the local authority’s 2,400 housing units are currently maintained on a ‘response’ basis, when problems are reported by tenants.

However, he admitted that this is not the most effective way of maintaining the homes.

The council intends to seek a ten million euro loan over a five year period to bring the housing stock up to standard.

The first step in the process would be a stock survey to determine the extent of works required, and the general condition of council homes across the county.

Works would then be prioritised and carried out over the coming years to help improve the overall standard.

The Council executive also says the stock survey would help the council’s efforts in seeking funding from central government.