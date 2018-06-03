Council to defer creation of new Local Area Plan for Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report will come before councillors in the coming weeks on the Local Area Plan for Gort.

The County Council has proposed deferring work on a new plan for the town for a period of up to five years.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy says Gort is in urgent need of social housing and this need should be addressed when a new plan is drawn up.

A report on the matter will be presented to councillors in the coming weeks.