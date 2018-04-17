Council says bringing county roads up to standard would cost hundreds of millions of euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council says bringing the entire county road network up to standard would cost hundreds of millions of euro.

In the Ballinasloe district alone, the repair works needed after Storm Eleanor would cost in the region of six million euro.

The government has promised to compensate local authorities across Ireland for storm damage repair costs – but an announcement on funding has yet to be made.

The County Council has admitted the claims for damage to cars are up as a result of the condition of roads across Galway.

Ballinasloe area councillor Dermot Connolly says the local authority needs to put pressure on central government for considerably increased funding.

He adds a significant number of Galway’s roads are in a disgraceful condition – and are only getting worse.