Council rules out realignment of N63 Galway to Roscommon road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has ruled out a full realignment of the N63 Galway to Roscommon road.

The matter has been discussed this week at Ballinasloe district level.

Resurfacing works are planned for the Ballygar and Mountbellew areas – but Councillor Michael Connolly says it’s not enough.

He says the council needs to demand more funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland if Galway’s main arteries are to be kept up to standard.