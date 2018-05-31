Council rules out plan for cultural facility at city mosque

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has refused to give approval for a new cultural facility at a city mosque.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association had applied for planning permission to build a single-storey building within the grounds of the Mosque at Monivea Road.
