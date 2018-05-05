Council reveals details of major social housing development planned for Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The composition of a large social housing development planned at the western edge of Oughterard village has been revealed by Galway County Council.
Details of the three phased development – mostly comprising social housing – were given at a meeting of the Conamara Area Municipal Authority in Oughterard.
The location for this proposed major housing development is at the Seanaphéistín road just south of Oughterard village – where a total of 157 new homes are envisaged.
