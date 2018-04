Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have agreed to put a limit on housing density at a new urban village planned for the east of the city following fears over ‘shoebox’ apartments.

The decision was made following a discussion on the Ardaun Local Area Plan at City Hall last evening.

Concerns were raised over a part of the plan which suggested high density housing developments of 35 to 50 plus units per hectare.

