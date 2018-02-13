Council in bid to safeguard future of Shantalla family centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has unanimously passed a motion which aims to safeguard the future of the Time4Us family centre in Shantalla.

The decision by directors earlier this year to close the centre in March has sparked outcry amongst the forty families who use the service and has led to a campaign to ensure it remains open.

Time4Us is staffed by social care workers, who offer support to parents and children, while providing a safe space for access.

The campaign to keep the service open includes families, members of the legal profession, psychologists and Galway West TDs.

Submissions have been made to Childrens’ Katherine Zappone on the matter, and it’s also been rasied in the Dáil by Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Deputy Connolly said there’s no alternatives for families if the service is closed.