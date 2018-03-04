Council crews resume clean up after unprecedented snow drifts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council says crews and contractors are continuing to work across the county, and all regional routes in the east and throughout the county are passable with extreme care, as there are banks of snow on the verges.

All routes in the Winter Service Plan throughout the county are passable and have been treated twice with salt and with ploughing as required.

The L3108, Abbeyknockmoy to Monivea Road is now open for one lane only and L7138 Abbeyknockmoy Church to Ryehill passable and the L7216 Menlough Ballinasloe remains impassable.

The local authority has expressed it appreciation for the co-operation of the public and local communities along blocked routes.

Operations are resuming across the county this morning and members of the public can report issues relating to the current weather event at roads@galwaycoco.ie

For those that must travel, they are advised to stick to the main roads where possible and give plenty of time as driving conditions will continue to be hazardous for some time.