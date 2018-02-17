Council calls for more detail on proposed Connemara Marine Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has sought further information regarding developments proposed by Údarás na Gaeltachta at a Marine Industry Park planned for Cill Chiaráin in Connemara.

The developments were objected to by the chair of the organisation known as Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages.

This planning application involves the first stage of a key Údarás na Gaeltachta initiative in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The Údarás has pinpointed the development of a Marine Park – known as Páirc na Mara – as a flagship effort to bring together many aspects of seashore, aquaculture and inshore industries on one site near the village of Cill Chiaráin.

The planning application now with Galway County Council included an office, a holding tank and some other site work.

An objection to the development by Mr Billy Smyth chairman of the organisation, Galway Bay Again’st Salmon Cages caused anger in west Connemara and there were calls on him to withdraw his submission.

Galway County Council has now asked Údarás na Gaeltachta for more information including a site layout map and the height of the holding tank with a emphasis on any dangers of flooding.

The Údarás has up to 6 months to supply the information asked for.