Galway Bay fm newsroom – The broadband officer in Galway County Council is to liaise with broadband provider eir in an effort to highlight concerns about blackspots.

Athenry/Oranmore area Councillor Martina Kinane says eir has connected many areas of the district to broadband but some households in Stradbally North and Moyvilla have been left out.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 2…