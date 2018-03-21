Council approves new betting office for Tuam town centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has approved a new betting office for the heart of Tuam town.

Bar One Racing has secured planning permission to change the former Xtravision store in The Square into a bookies.

In granting planning permission for the bookmakers at The Square in Tuam, the county council states that there are very little betting offices in the immediate vicinity.

Planners feel that the conversion of the vacant premises into a bookies would enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre.

They have attached 6 conditions to the planning permission.

The hours of operation for the betting office must comply with the Betting Act and the applicant must ensure no litter is generated onto the footpath or road.