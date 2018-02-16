Corofin and semi-final opponents Moorefield both have winning pedigrees

TWO clubs which have enjoyed a great deal of success in their own county championships over the last decade will pit their cultures against one another in what is a novel All-Ireland senior club semi-final between Corofin and Moorefield of Kildare at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday (2pm).

Without question, Corofin have been the standard bearers in Galway, winning eight titles in the last decade alone – and 19 in total in the club’s history. Moorefield may not have the same strike rate but since claiming their second in 2002, they have gone on to win seven more in the interim.

These are two clubs which have been dominating their local championships and, to do so, the cultures they have built in their dressing-rooms has had to be strong. In Corofin, we know that has been the case, led by their experienced soldiers like Kieran Fitzgerald, Ciaran McGrath and Gary Sice.

Manager Kevin O’Brien says those players have been excellent but, by the same token, he observes Corofin could not achieve what they have without young players coming through and buying into – and driving on – this culture themselves.

“The older lads will be the first to admit that the younger lads who have come in this year have really stood up. When they have been asked to put in performances, they have all done it. That is the most satisfaction I have got out of the year.

“So, it is great to see the group driving on and younger guys coming in and when questions were asked, they were able to answer them. That is something we can look back on the year and say it is nice to see.”

It certainly stood to Corofin in good stead in their Connacht extra-time semi-final and final wins over St. Brigid’s of Roscommon and Castlebar Mitchells. Lesser teams may have lost those tight encounters but Corofin showed they remain as thirsty for the battle as ever.

