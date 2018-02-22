Corofin overcome red card shocker to advance

Corofin 1-6

In the run-in to this All-Ireland senior club semi-final on Saturday, it was all about whether Leinster champions Moorefield could upset the odds. However, after just a minute of this tactically enthralling tie, it was Corofin, unbelievably reduced to 14 men, who faced the mountain to climb.

There can be no doubt what the main talking point was from this game as Corofin full-forward Martin Farragher was shown a straight red card after just 64 seconds by Tipperary referee Derek O’Mahoney on the advice of his linesman.

The general sentiment was one of disbelief around O’Connor Park in Tullamore and, indeed, across the country as social media was lit up by TG4 viewers who were also shocked by what can only be described as an outrageous and farcical decision.

The incident arose from a play from the throw-in, when Farragher and Moorefield full-back Liam Healy contested a long ball in nine seconds into the game. Healy went to ground under the challenge and a free was correctly awarded.

However, as Farragher stood over him, another Moorefield player, James Murray, came in and pushed the Corofin player out of the way. An unbalanced Farragher endeavoured to avoid Healy on the ground and, at best, unintentionally brushed off the defender. Healy, though, made the most of it.

Within moments, a linesman called the referee over and, under his advice, O’Mahoney incredibly brandished Farragher with a straight red card. True to the Farragher’s character, without remonstration or dissent, he turned on his heels and made the long walk to the sideline.

The disgrace was far from Farragher’s and, quite simply, his card should be rescinded upon the appeal which is sure to follow. No player deserves to miss out on the club’s biggest day because of an erroneous call by the officials.

That said, what transpired after the sending off was truly remarkable as Corofin somehow managed to keep themselves in the game long enough to win it, which they did in spectacular fashion.

With the sides tied at six points apiece and looking destined for extra-time, Michael Farragher brilliantly turned over Moorefield possession in the middle of the park to initiate a counter attack which would see Dylan Wall and Ian Burke combine to put rampaging corner back Liam Silke through on goal on 59 minutes.

