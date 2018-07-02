Galway Bay fm newsroom – A multi million euro investment plan for Ireland’s national parks has been launched in Coole Park today. (2/07)
The new plan will guide the development of improved visitor facilities and experiences at Ireland’s 6 national parks, 5 of which are located on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Features of the plan include presenting the unique story and history of Coole Park along with implementing international best practices to improve visitor experience.
Coole Park part of multi-million euro investment in Irelands national parks
