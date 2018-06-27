Contracts issued for long awaited NCT centre in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a long awaited NCT centre for Tuam is now imminent.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says contracts have now been issed for the centre.

It’s to be located at the former Hi-Way garage site on the Dublin Road.

The project received planning permission in 2017 and is expected to be operational in 2019.

More on this at 11…