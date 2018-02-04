Contract awarded for €1.8m upgrade works at Ballinasloe Garda station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contract has been awarded for major upgrade works at Ballinasloe Garda Station.

The building is set to be significantly upgraded under the Government’s Building and Refurbishment Programme for 2016-2021.

Works earmarked for Ballinasloe Garda station include the construction of a new public office and a new cell block.

The project is worth almost 2 million euro – and is being carried out under a Government plan to upgrade and refurbish 30 stations nationwide.

The contract for the works at Ballinasloe has been awarded to Mayo-based Finna Construction Limited.

Prelimary works commenced around Christmas, and with full works now underway, it’s expected the project will be completed by October.