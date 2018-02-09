Consultants to draw up flood prevention plan for Galway

Galway City Tribune – Consultants are scheduled to be appointed over the coming months to draw up the blueprint for a comprehensive flood defence scheme for key areas of the city.

The City Council have confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that they expect to appoint the consultants for the project in the second quarter of this year.

Uinsinn Finn, Senior City Council Engineer, said that following the announcement last week of the €9 million funding allocation for the city’s flood relief scheme, they were now in a position to seek the appointment of consultants.

“We can get a headstart in terms of getting this project underway with the appointment of the consultants given that 130 projects will be going ahead all around the country.

“However, given what’s involved with the flood defence project and the planning process that will have to be followed, this is a project that will take time to get started.

“The confirmation of funding for the project is a most positive step for Galway but I also want to emphasise that in the interim period, the City Council will be doing everything to put in place measures that will help prevent the type of flooding that we had with Storm Eleanor.

“Our severe weather assessment team remains in place; the bund in the Spanish Arch area will stay in place until Easter at least; while we are also asking businesses and householders to hold onto the sandbags that have been distributed.

“In addition to that, we have a stockpile of a further 2,000 sandbags in our yard and we will continue to work closely with the OPW and Met Éireann in terms of predicting any potential flood risk situations,” said Mr Finn.

