Construction industry in West on the cusp of strong expansion

An industry emerging from recession and starting to expand strongly and an industry on the cusp of massive change, were the key messages delivered at this year’s GMIT International Construction Management Day Conference in GMIT Galway.

Several hundred delegates attended the event, hosted by the GMIT Department of Building & Civil Engineering.

GMIT President, Dr Fergal Barry, opening the conference, highlighted the deficit in third-level educational development funding during the recessionary years and the need for considerable construction/infrastructure funding both within the third-level sector and nationally.

He cited the need for 4,500 social houses in Galway alone and welcomed the Government’s recently-announced €116bn National Development Plan, Ireland 2040.

Dr Barry noted the significant increase in demand for construction-related programmes within GMIT and nationally. He said meeting fee obligations was still a serious and ongoing issue for many students and he was not in agreement with the idea of student loans, given the extent of those from difficult socio-economic backgrounds.

Tomás Kelly, Director of AECOM Ireland, highlighted the cyclical nature of the construction industry and the current upward part of high growth; 2017 construction output increased by 8% and he predicted output in 2018 would rise by 14%. In line with the recovery to date, the increases are not evenly distributed throughout the country with the greater Dublin area responsible for a large proportion or the growth.

Dominic Doheny, President of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and Joint Managing Director of John Flanagan Developments, highlighted the rollercoaster nature of the industry and outlined three possible scenarios for the industry over the next 20 to 30 years – repeating the mistakes of the past, in which case boom and bust would be repeated; repeating some successes of the past, leading to a mixed picture, and/or proceeding from here-on with ‘Smart Sustainable Growth’ achieved by government and industry collaboration.

