Connemara TD pushes for return to direct elections to Udaras board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara-based T.D is pushing for a return to direct elections to the board of Udarás na Gaeltachta.

A new Fianna Fáil bill co-sponsored by Eamon Ó’Cuív, Pat the Cope Gallagher and Aindrias O’Muineachain calls for a return to the direct election process.

The deputies say the abolition of the system in 2012 was an attack on democracy.

