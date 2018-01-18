Connemara meeting to explore establishment of free addiction recovery service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place in Connemara tomorrow to discuss setting up a free addiction recovery service for the region.
The SMART Recovery Group is a non-profit support programme which aims to help those struggling with addiction.
It operates a four point plan – enhancing and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, problem solving and living a balanced life.
An information session will take place at Peacockes in Maam Cross at 2 tomorrow afternoon
Community Worker Liam O’ Loughlin says the programme is about bringing balance to a person’s life.
