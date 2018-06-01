Connemara man and Oranmore man named Volunteers of the Year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara man and an Oranmore man have been named the joint winners of the Volunteer of the Year Award at the Cathaoirleach’s Community Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Station House Hotel in Clifden last night. (31/5)

John Bhaba Jeaic O’ Chonghaile from Lettermullen and Tom Broderick from Oranmore were recognised for their huge community efforts.

John Bhaba Jeaic O’ Chonghaile is Director of Lettermullen Heritage Centre and travels the country giving talks about Ireland’s land and sea culture, history and heritage.

Tom Broderick is well-known in Oranmore for his long-standing dedication to volunteering and working tirelessly for over 35 years for facilities and amenities.

They were both named as Volunteers of the Year.

Other awards presented last night were the Community Facilities Award which was won by Ballinderreen Community Centre Committee and the Environment Award which went to Cuan Beo.

Meelick-Eyrecourt Kayak Club took home the Sports Award while the winners of the Arts & Culture Award was Kinvara Area Visual Arts – KAVA.

Padhraic Ó Biadha won the Heritage Publication Award for his book, Oidhreacht na nOileán.

The Best Contribution to Heritage Award went to Moycullen Historical Society while Athenry Men’s Shed were the winners of the Social Inclusion Award.

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta won an award recognising its efforts to promote and increase the use of the Irish language in either the Gaeltacht and non-Gaeltacht areas of the county.

Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion said she is truly humbled by the dedication and hard work that communities and individuals are involved in.