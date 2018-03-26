Connemara Garda station among list of stations to lose permanent Garda

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A garda station in Connemara is one of 8 stations nationwide which lost a permanent garda last year.

Rosmuc garda station lost its permanent garda, despite an net increase in the force of 600.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, 43 garda stations across the country were operating without a dedicated garda assigned to them by the end of last year.

There are six garda stations in Galway which remain ‘open’ but are policed by gardaí from neighbouring stations.