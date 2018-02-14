Connemara community selected for pilot diaspora project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A west Connemara community has been selected by Údarás na Gaeltachta as a pilot area for its diaspora initiative.

Údarás is emphasising the importance of its many links with both natives and the descendants of Gaeltacht emigrants overseas, as well as those from the Gaeltacht who live in other parts of Ireland.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta Diaspora initiative has a focus on all of Ireland’s Gaeltachts.

It is aimed at keeping emigrants abreast of possible job opportunities at home with avenues such as working from home and self employment included.

Inward investment, tourism, educational and cultural links are also seen as benefits that could result from the Diaspora link-up.

The Carna-Killkerrin parish in the west Connemara Gaeltacht has now been selected as a pilot area for the scheme.

A local group will work with Údarás na Gaeltachta in developing a blueprint.

The effort will be closely linked with the Emigrants Commemorative Centre project in Carna.

However, there could be roadblocks such planning permission issues for those thinking of returning.

The first meeting of the new Údarás na Gaeltachta board pinpointed difficulties with planning permission as a major obstacle in the Gaeltacht.