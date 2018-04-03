Connemara communities in shock after sudden death of on-duty Garda

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Communities across Connemara are in shock today following the sudden death of an on-duty Garda at Clifden Garda Station.

Shane Cuffe, a native of Moycullen and nephew of acting Garda Commissioner Dónal Ó Cualáin, died at Clifden Garda Station yesterday morning.

Garda Cuffe, who was in his late thirties, was finishing a night shift when he became ill.

The community in Connemara and his Garda colleagues are in shock following the sudden death of Shane Cuffe. Emergency personnel were called to the Clifden Garda Station when colleagues discovered Garda Cuffe in a collapsed state at approximately 7 yesterday morning.

He had been on night duty in the Clifden Garda district.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is believed he may have suffered a heart attack.

Garda Cuffe, who was thirty nine, had served in various locations in Counties Mayo and Galway and he had been based in Clifden in recent years.

A native of Moycullen, Garda Cuffe also had strong family connections in Carna, his mother’s home area.

Garda Cuffe and his family had a home in Carna and had spent time living there.

The family relocated to Moycullen in more recent times.

Garda Cuffe was married with two young sons.