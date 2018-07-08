Connemara book explores links between Áras an Uachtaráin and Letterfrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A link between the trees at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin and the Furniture and Wood Skills College in Letterfrack is the focus of a new book that has been launched in Connemara.

The book, entitled “See the Wood from the Trees”, tells the story about how fallen trees at the Aras were used by students at the Letterfrack campus.

A wild wind that blew through the Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2013 brought down massive trees that had stood in the Gardens of Áras an Uachtaráin for 250 years.

Through an initiative by President Michael D. Higgins, the fallen trees were transported to the Furniture College in Letterfrack in Connemara which is part of the Galway and Mayo Institute of Technology. President Higgins has often visited the Letterfrack campus over the years.

An oak tree, an ash tree and a beech tree from the Áras gardens were moulded in various ways as new products by the students in Letterfrack

A book has now been written by the Head of the Letterfrack College, Dermot O’ Donovan, alongside GMIT lecturer, Marion McGarry in which this project and the links between the Letterfrack College and Aras an Uachtaráin are detailed.

The book has been put on the market by Letterfrack based publishers, Artisan House.