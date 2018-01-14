Connacht Rugby team involved in emergency plane landing

Connacht Rugby players and management were involved in an emergency plane landing at Belfast International Airport this afternoon.

A full emergency was declared on a Flybe flight from Birmingham to Knock after a technical fault with the plane’s flaps was discovered.

There were 62 passengers on board – including the Connacht Rugby team – and it landed safely following a diversion to Belfast International Airport.

The captain of the flight declared a full emergency after the technical problem was discovered, and emergency vehicles were on standby for the landing, as is procedure.

The plane landed safely, and all passengers disembarked safely.

