Confirmations postponed in Mountbellew and Moylough due to weather

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The confirmation ceremonies, which were due to take place in Moylough and Mountbellew today, for pupils in both parishes fell victim to the poor weather.

The ceremonies were due to take place at 11am and 2.30p.m in Mountbellew and Moylough churches.

However the Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, made the decision to postpone the confirmations for safety reasons.

The ceremonies have been rescheduled for this day week, Thursday March 8th at the same times.