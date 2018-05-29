Conference on education on Galway’s offshore islands deferred

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference to debate education on Galway and Donegal’s offshore islands has been postponed until October.

The event was scheduled to take place this week (30/05) but has been pushed back as a high level Department task group continues its work.

Galway has three post primary schools located on each of the Aran islands while Dongeal has two – one located on Tory island and another on Arranmore.

Tomás Mac Pháidín is Director of Schools at the GRETB – he says the island community faces unique challenges concerning staffing and finances.

