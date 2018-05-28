Conference in Glenlo Abbey Hotel discusses living with dementia in rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special conference on living with Dementia in rural Ireland is taking place just outside the city today.

The event is being hosted by Dementia Ireland and FORUM Connemara.

It’s bringing together those affected by the condition, family members and carers as well as medical professionals, policy makers and local businesses.

The public conference is underway at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark until 4 this afternoon.