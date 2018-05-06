Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the impact of proposed cuts to CAP funding on Gaway farms.
It’s due to a proposal from the European Commission which proposes a reduction in Common Agricultural Policy funding by 5%.
The Commission flagged the cut as part of the EU budget for 2021-2027.
Concerns raised over proposed cuts to Galway farmers’ CAP funding
