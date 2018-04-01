Concerns raised over delays in local area planning across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The amount of time taken in coming to decisions about plans for different areas in the county was questioned at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council.

Councillor Shaun Cunniffe queried if the substance of local area plans could be dealt with by the councillors from the area in question rather than at full Council meetings.

A recent meeting of Galway County Council which dealt with the Gaeltacht and Barna village plan went on for 12 hours.Councillor Shaun Cunniffe from the Tuam area suggested these local plans should be finalised by local Councillors; the Councillors from the Conamara Municipal Area were involved with the Gaeltacht Plan.

Councillor Cunniffe said he missed dealing with a County Council loan issue at the latter end of the lengthy meeting because he had previous commitment for that night.

Council Chairperson, Eileen Mannion, said that a quorum was present to decide on the loan issue and that it was up to Councillors to remain at the meeting.

The Council management had advised Connemara Councillors that some changes being proposed could have been challenged by the Department of Local Government.

Council CEO, Kevin Kelly, said the input of Councillors from across the County, at the full Council meeting, prevented the Gaeltacht and Barna Plan from running into difficulties.