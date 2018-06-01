Concerns over public drinking along city waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over public drinking along the city’s waterways.
Four young men were taken safely from the water near the Claddagh basin at around 9 last night after entering the river.
City Councillor Niall McNelis says public drinking along the river and at the Claddagh is a serious problem during spells of good weather.
More at 11
