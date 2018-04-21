Concerns over dog fouling epidemic in county towns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has been asked to consider putting wardens on flexi-time hours to tackle dog fouling.
Loughrea area councillor Ivan Canning says there’s a dog fouling epidemic in Portumna and several other towns across the county.
However, he says 9 to 5 warden shifts are pointless as most dog walkers are out between 7 and 9 in the morning, or after the work day has ended.
