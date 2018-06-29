Concern over illegal encampment in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a large make-shift camp that has appeared in Renmore in recent days.

A number of people have set up an encampment in the green space along Renmore Avenue known as ‘Nolan Park’.

The camp comprises a number of large family-sized tents as well as a range of vehicles.

Councillor Mike Crowe says the situation is completely unacceptable – and he’s taking particular issue with vehicles driving across the playing pitch.

Councillor Crowe says huge money is being spent on the upkeep of such areas, which are vital community amenities.