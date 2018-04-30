Concern over damage to Quiet Man bridge in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the condition of the Quiet Man bridge in Oughterard.

Leam Bridge is located 5 miles outside Oughterard on the N59, and was featured in the 1950 film “The Quiet Man” starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Connemara area councillor Noel Thomas says he’s concerned that an influx of tour buses has resulted in damage to the historic structure.

The County Council is to investigate the matter to see if any protective measures are needed.

Photo: Love Connemara