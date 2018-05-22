Concern over closure of Galway respite facility for bank holidays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that some respite centres in Galway will close on bank holidays due to a lack of funding.

Galway-Roscommon Fianna Fáil T.D, Eugene Murphy says the decision by a leading respite facility in Galway to close for the upcoming bank holidays is unacceptable.

In response to a parliamentary question, the HSE confirmed that Ability West will close soem centres for the entire bank holiday weekend in June and also in August.

