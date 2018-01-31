Concern about housing demand on Galway islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government needs to make provision for housing on the islands according to a Connemara district councillor.

Councillor Tom Healy says he can’t find any information about how island communities will be sustained in the goverment’s current plan.

The Sinn Féin councillor says the cost of housing on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin is too high for local people to afford.

He claims many tenants are also evicted from properties during the summer due to AirBnb and holiday home demand.

Councillor Healy wants the Housing Minister to urgently consider the unique situation on Galway’s islands and propose a unique policy for the islands: