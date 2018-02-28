Galway Bay fm newsroom – Annaghdown Parish Council has selected a contractor to build a new playground in Corrandulla.
Kompan has been awarded the contract for the facility with work expected to begin in the next 6 weeks.
Councillor James Charity says the company, which has an office in Mervue, should have the new playground completed within 6 weeks of work starting.
Company appointed to provide new Corrandulla playground
