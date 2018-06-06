Community in shock after man dies in Portumna swimming tragedy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination is due to be carried out after a man died while swimming in Portumna.

The local man, aged in his early 40s, got into difficulty while swimming in the pier area shortly after 6pm last evening.

Emergency services were drafted in and after a search, the man’s body was recovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where a post mortem exam is due to take place.

Local Fianna Fail Deputy Ann Rabbitte told Keith Finnegan the man had been travelling home from the bog and decided to go for a swim.

She says the community is in shock.